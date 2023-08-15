Three Bulgarian nationals are being held in the UK following an investigation by police in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK charges 3 Bulgarians with identity fraud amid ‘suspicion of Russia links’
- The two men and a woman were charged with ‘possession of false identity documents with improper intention’, a police statement said
- They were among five arrested on suspicion of breaching Official Secrets Act. The BBC said there was suspicion of links to Russian security services
