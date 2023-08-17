Michael Parkinson poses for the media after being awarded a CBE at Buckingham Palace in 2000. Photo: AP
Legendary UK broadcaster and celebrity interviewer Michael Parkinson dies aged 88
- Many stars – from Hollywood A-listers to sporting and royalty – had appeared on his eponymous Saturday night chat show
- He also secured scoops, such as in 2006 when PM Tony Blair told him he believed he would be judged by God for the divisive Iraq War
Michael Parkinson poses for the media after being awarded a CBE at Buckingham Palace in 2000. Photo: AP