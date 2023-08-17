Michael Parkinson poses for the media after being awarded a CBE at Buckingham Palace in 2000. Photo: AP
Legendary UK broadcaster and celebrity interviewer Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

  • Many stars – from Hollywood A-listers to sporting and royalty – had appeared on his eponymous Saturday night chat show
  • He also secured scoops, such as in 2006 when PM Tony Blair told him he believed he would be judged by God for the divisive Iraq War

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:50pm, 17 Aug, 2023

