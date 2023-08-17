Sweden’s Security Police Chief Charlotte von Essen addresses a press conference as the terror threat level in Sweden is raised. Photo: AFP
Sweden raises terror threat level to high after recent Koran burnings, ‘priority target” for attacks
- The Scandinavian country’s security service said the situation has deteriorated and the risk of terrorism is now at level 4 on its 5-point scale
- Citizens abroad and businesses linked to the country have been asked to ‘be attentive and aware of the information the authorities communicate’
