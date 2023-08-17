Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in November. Photo: AP
UK PM Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince to meet in move condemned after killing of journalist
- Meeting comes as Britain seeks to develop trade and investment relations with the Saudis and diversify energy sources after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Critics oppose Sunak’s plans to meet a man whom Western leaders believe ordered the murder in 2018 of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
