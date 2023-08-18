Lucy Letby found guilty of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others. Photo: AFP
British nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others on a neonatal ward: ‘I am evil’, Lucy Letby says
- Lucy Letby was convicted of killing 5 baby boys and 2 baby girls and attacking other newborns at the Countess of Chester hospital in northwest England
- The jury was told she poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin and others were injected with air or force-fed milk
