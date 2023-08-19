A police officer stops a counter-protester, who is trying use an extinguisher on a copy of the Koran set on fire by Salwan Momika (centre, rear) outside the Iranian embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden considers allowing police to stop Koran burnings
- Insults against religions are protected by free speech laws, but the government is mulling wider powers for police in cases that threaten national security
- Sweden has raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level, after acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists
