A field of sunflowers is seen in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, on August 12. Photo: dpa
Stop posing for naked photos in our sunflower field, UK farm owners beg visitors
- Stoke Fruit Farm has put up ‘no public nudity’ signs after at least six instances of public nudity among the flowers since the end of July
- Owner Sam Wilson says they’ve always had people taking risqué pictures, but this year some children caught a peek of what was going on in the field
A field of sunflowers is seen in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, on August 12. Photo: dpa