Jean-Louis Georgelin visits the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. File photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

French ex-army chief in charge of Notre-Dame cathedral rebuild dies while hiking

  • Jean-Louis Georgelin died in the Pyrenees mountain range straddling the France-Spain border
  • President Macron, who chose Georgelin to lead the complex reconstruction work on the fire-ravaged monument, said France has lost ‘one of its great servants’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:50pm, 19 Aug, 2023

