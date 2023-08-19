The Chinese vase dates back to the Yongle period of the Ming dynasty. Photo: Metropolitan Police via AP
British police recover stolen Ming dynasty vase worth US$2.5 million
- London police and Swiss authorities smashed a criminal ring believed to have stolen the artefact from a Geneva museum in 2019
- The lucrative market for stolen Chinese antiquities has led to several high-profile heists in recent years
