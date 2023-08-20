Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska during a state visit to Sweden. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska during a state visit to Sweden. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Sweden with his wife, condemns latest deadly Russian missile strike

  • The president was in Stockholm – along with his wife Olena Zelenska – where he signed an agreement with the prime minister for production of a Swedish tank
  • He condemned the recent Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine that killed at least 7, including a child, and injured more than 100

dpa and Reuters

Updated: 1:30am, 20 Aug, 2023

