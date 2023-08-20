A cot with poor mattress, some sideboards that kept some work tools and an amphora at a room assigned to the slaves found in Civita Giuliana, a suburb of the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE/Italian Culture Ministry
New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
- The room found at the Civita Giuliana villa contained two beds, two small cabinets, urns and ceramic containers, in which the remains of two mice and a rat were found
- The state of the room underlines the ‘conditions of precarity and poor hygiene’ in which people of lower status lived during that time, Italy’s culture ministry said
A cot with poor mattress, some sideboards that kept some work tools and an amphora at a room assigned to the slaves found in Civita Giuliana, a suburb of the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE/Italian Culture Ministry