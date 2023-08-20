Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) takes a selfie with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to the Eindhoven Military Air Base in Eindhoven on Sunday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP
Ukraine war
Zelensky hails ‘historic’ decision to hand F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

  • Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says the Netherlands and Denmark will deliver the F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for such a transfer have been met
  • The Dutch and the Danes are leading a plan to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s as part of an 11-nation coalition, with training potentially complete by early 2024

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Aug, 2023

