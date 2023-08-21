Local residents try to reach their houses as fire advances in Tenerife, Canary Islands. Photo: AP
Tenerife wildfires caused by arson, police on Spanish tourist island believe
- By Sunday evening, the fires were thought to have led to some 120 square kilometres of the island, popular with holidaymakers, being engulfed by flames
- Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo said the perpetrator or perpetrators had ‘put the lives of thousands of people and property at risk’
