A handout image from footage released by police force of Lucy Letby being arrested at her home in 2018. Photo: AFP
British nurse imprisoned for life for killing of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6 others was ‘cruel and calculated’, judge said
- Lucy Letby, who refused to appear in court to face grieving parents, was given the most severe sentence under UK law, which does not allow the death penalty
- Letby was convicted of killing the babies over a year-long period that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of unwell newborns and their anxious parents
