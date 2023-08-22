Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales kisses Spain’s Aitana Bonmati after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Photo: dpa
Fifa Women’s World Cup: Spain PM says football boss apology over unsolicited kiss ‘insufficient’
- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said what occurred after Spain’s World Cup victory was ‘an unacceptable gesture’
- Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso as he handed the Spanish team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday provoking outrage in Spain
