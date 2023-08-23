Ukrainian Nastya Podorozhnya poses during a photo session in Krakow. Podorozhnya moved to Poland in 2014 to study, and it was during her university years that she fell victim to sexual violence. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian ‘abortion fairy’ helps female refugees in Poland: ‘their nightmare continues’
- Nastya Podorozhnya’s Telegram helpline aims to support Ukrainian women fleeing the war, who are often ‘stunned’, ‘shocked’ by Poland’s restrictive abortion laws
- Poland, with one of Europe’s most stringent abortion laws, has now taken in around 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees – twice as many women as men
