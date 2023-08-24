UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should have declared his wife’s stake in a company that was set to benefit from government cash, a parliamentary watchdog declared on Thursday.

Sunak vowed “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” when he came to power, after the short-lived tenure of Liz Truss and the scandal-hit premiership of Boris Johnson.

But in a year in office, he has received a police fine for not wearing a seat belt, on top of another for breaking Covid lockdown rules when he was finance minister under Johnson.

House of Commons Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg began a probe in April after receiving a complaint about Sunak’s comments to a committee of senior MPs the previous month.