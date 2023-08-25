Russia said on Friday Ukraine had fired a missile towards Moscow and attacked Crimea with 42 drones, in what would be one of the biggest known coordinated Ukrainian air attacks to date on Russian-held territory.

The Russian defence ministry said a modified S-200 missile had been shot down over the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region. The city of Kaluga is less than 200km (124 miles) from Moscow.

“The missile was detected and destroyed by air defences over the territory of the Kaluga region,” the defence ministry said.

There were no casualties, said Kaluga governor Vladislav Shapsha.