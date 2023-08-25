Kenneth Law, from Toronto, has been charged over two deaths in Canada but police believe there may be more victims. Photo: Handout
UK police probe deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites, man charged with 2 deaths
- The probe is part of international inquiries sparked by the arrest earlier this year of Kenneth Law, who has been charged with counselling and aiding suicide
- Law, from Toronto, is suspected of sending at least 1,200 packages containing lethal substances to countries including the US, Australia and New Zealand
