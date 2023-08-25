Denmark is proposing legislation that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in public. Photo: dpa
Danish government prepares bill to stop Koran burnings after Muslim countries’ demands
- Proposed legislation prohibits the ‘inappropriate handling of objects with essential religious significance for a religious community’, justice minister said
- Denmark and Sweden have seen a string of protests in public in recent weeks where copies of the Koran have been burned, prompting outrage in Muslim nations
Denmark is proposing legislation that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in public. Photo: dpa