Denmark is proposing legislation that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in public. Photo: dpa
Denmark is proposing legislation that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in public. Photo: dpa
European Union
World /  Europe

Danish government prepares bill to stop Koran burnings after Muslim countries’ demands

  • Proposed legislation prohibits the ‘inappropriate handling of objects with essential religious significance for a religious community’, justice minister said
  • Denmark and Sweden have seen a string of protests in public in recent weeks where copies of the Koran have been burned, prompting outrage in Muslim nations

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:44pm, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Denmark is proposing legislation that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in public. Photo: dpa
Denmark is proposing legislation that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in public. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE