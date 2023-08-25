A bottle of Aix Rose wine cools in the waters of a street fountain in Aix-en-provence, France. Photo: Bloomberg
France, EU to spend US$200 million on destroying excess ‘wine lake’
- Several major wine-producing regions in France are struggling amid problems such as the cost-of-living crisis, Covid fallout and changes in consumer habits
- Alcohol from destroyed wine can be sold for use in non-food products such as hand sanitiser, cleaning products or perfume, but there’s still an excess
