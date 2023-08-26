Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy signs copies of his book in Arcachon, France on Friday. Photo: AFP
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy faces trial over charges of Libyan campaign financing
- Sarkozy denies allegations he took money from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to fund his victorious 2007 presidential bid
- The 68-year-old has already been convicted twice for corruption and influence-peddling in separate cases
