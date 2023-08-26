German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a government cabinet meeting in Berlin. Photo: AP
Germany’s Scholz rejects calls for more spending to help economy despite forecast
- Europe’s largest economy will ‘still be playing in the top league technologically in 10, 20 and in 30 years’ time,’ the chancellor said
- The Social Democrat leader said his country ‘mustn’t be badmouthed as a business location’ despite output that’s forecast to shrink this year
