The biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in five decades is taking place in the Scottish Highlands. This 1934 Nessie photo was later revealed to be part of a hoax. Photo: AP
Biggest Loch Ness Monster hunt in decades gets under way in Scottish Highlands
- Researchers and enthusiasts from around the world met at the loch – the UK’s largest lake by volume – to try to track down the elusive Nessie
- Reports of an aquatic monster lurking in Loch Ness date back to ancient times with the earliest written record of the creature dating back to AD 565
