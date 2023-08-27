Volunteer firefighters work to douse a wildfire in Greece on Wednesday in this image taken from a social media video. Photo: George Koutsikos via Reuters
Over 600 firefighters struggle to control Greece wildfires
- Hundreds of firefighters are fighting three major blazes, including one that has proved fatal in the northeast
- Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Cyprus have sent planes to fight the flames, while Romania, France, Bulgaria are among those to send manpower
