Volunteer firefighters work to douse a wildfire in Greece on Wednesday in this image taken from a social media video. Photo: George Koutsikos via Reuters
Greece
Over 600 firefighters struggle to control Greece wildfires

  • Hundreds of firefighters are fighting three major blazes, including one that has proved fatal in the northeast
  • Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Cyprus have sent planes to fight the flames, while Romania, France, Bulgaria are among those to send manpower

Associated Press
Updated: 9:36pm, 27 Aug, 2023

