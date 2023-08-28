Firefighters attempt to extinguish flames in the village of Crevedia, near Bucharest, Romania early on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Two dead, 56 injured in Romania petrol station explosions
- Most of the injured were firefighters who rushed to the station to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion before a second occurred
- Romania has requested help from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to treat 18 burn patients, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management said
