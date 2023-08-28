Residents shovel hail from the pavement in Kissing, Germany on Saturday after a storm with large hailstones damaged four-fifths of the buildings in the small town in the southern German state of Bavaria. Photo: dpa via AP
Hail causes massive damage in southern German town, disaster declared
- The town of Bad Bayersoien in the southern German state of Bavaria was hit by a severe storm on Saturday with massive hailstones of up to 8cm
- The district administrator declared a disaster situation and called in emergency forces to help deal with the extensive damage
