People attend the annual Redhead Days Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of redheads celebrate their hair at annual Netherlands festival

  • According to organisers, 5,000 redheads from different countries visited the festival, which offered workshops on painting, make-up and skincare tips
  • ‘I don’t feel alone any more, I feel together, a part of something,’ said Liam Hunter from Scotland at the Redhead Days Festival in the town of Tilburg

Updated: 1:56am, 28 Aug, 2023

