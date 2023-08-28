People attend the annual Redhead Days Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of redheads celebrate their hair at annual Netherlands festival
- According to organisers, 5,000 redheads from different countries visited the festival, which offered workshops on painting, make-up and skincare tips
- ‘I don’t feel alone any more, I feel together, a part of something,’ said Liam Hunter from Scotland at the Redhead Days Festival in the town of Tilburg
