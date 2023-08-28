Two members of London’s Metropolitan Police in London, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
London’s Metropolitan Police on high alert security after supplier’s IT system hacked
- The force said on Saturday the supplier, which it did not name, had access to names, ranks, photos, vetting levels and payroll numbers for staff
- The Metropolitan Police Federation, a staff association for officers, said the breach had caused ‘incredible concern and anger’
