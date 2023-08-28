Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zelensky says Ukraine elections could happen under fire if West helps share costs
- Elections cannot currently be held in Ukraine under martial law, which must be extended every 90 days and will next expire on November 15
- Ukraine would also need help setting up additional voting access for millions of people overseas, especially from the European Union, Zelensky said
