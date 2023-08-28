A woman wearing an abaya near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. France will ban children from wearing the abaya in state-run schools, its education minister said on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
France to ban Muslim abaya dress in state schools, education minister says

  • ‘When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the pupils’ religion just by looking at them,’ said Gabriel Attal on Sunday
  • In 2004, France banned headscarves in schools and passed a ban on full-face veils in public in 2010, angering many in its 5 million-strong Muslim community

Reuters

Updated: 6:11am, 28 Aug, 2023

