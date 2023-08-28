Nurses like Guevara are urgently needed in Germany. And they are not alone. According to an analysis by the German Employment Agency, there is a shortage of skilled workers in one in six professions across the country.

Getting a driving licence or a residence permit is also more complicated in Germany, not to mention learning the language. “In the US, we have more options, and it’s more comfortable to live.”

This is why the government is reforming the skilled labour migration law, which aims to make it easier for workers from abroad to come to Germany.

The problem is that they don’t just have to come to Germany – they have to want to stay. At least for a while.

Advertisement

“Temporary migration is on the rise,” says Herbert Brücker of the Institute for Employment Research in Nuremberg, southern Germany. That’s because transport has become cheaper, while the technology to research travel and stay in touch with family is more advanced.

Migrants queue on a street to enter the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs in December 2015. Photo: Reuters

Guevara and his family are the prime example of this. He came to Germany in 2018, and just five years later, he and his wife had no trouble leaving everything behind and starting a new life in Florida.

But how do you get people to stay? To answer that, one must examine the factors which push migrants out of Germany.

The Tübingen Institute for Applied Economic Research did just that, when it surveyed almost 1,900 people via Facebook between December, 2021, and January, 2022 on behalf of the employment agency.

Advertisement

The results of the survey showed that many foreign workers in Germany leave for bureaucratic reasons, such as when their temporary contract runs out or if their professional qualifications were not recognised.

“But it also has to do with life here,” says the director of the study, Bernhard Boockmann. For example, two out of three highly qualified professionals from non-European countries said they had experienced discrimination in Germany.

Advertisement

“From my point of view, this is definitely to be taken seriously,” says Boockmann. “Any single reason can be the straw that breaks the camel’s back” and become the ultimate thing that pushes someone to leave the country.

The expert stresses that the study is not representative, as it is a preliminary study for a larger-scale survey. Nevertheless, he said, it provides important indications.

Student nurses attend a surgery lesson in Manila. The Philippines is the world’s single largest exporter of nurses. Photo: Bloomberg

Hamburg-based business psychologist Grace Lugert-Jose can also confirm that workers from abroad do not always feel welcome. She was born in the Philippines and has lived in Germany for more than 20 years. Using her own experience, she advises hospitals and care facilities on the integration of international professionals.

Advertisement

Last year, she asked more than 100 Filipino nurses via social media how satisfied they were with their jobs. According to her, many said they felt unappreciated and that their qualifications were not being recognised.

Unprompted, about one-fifth also recounted incidents of discrimination and racism, Lugert-Jose says. “For example, insults and condescending behaviour because you don’t speak German so perfectly yet.”

But cultural differences also often cause misunderstandings, she adds. Employers are increasingly aware of this, she says, as integration officers and intercultural training are often used to help create a smoother transition into the workplace for workers from abroad.

Advertisement

Alexander Kritikos of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin confirms that some companies are already doing a lot to encourage this integration. Nevertheless, he said, all companies should be prepared to invest more in this area. “It starts with trivial things like carpooling. That can break the ice.”

These small things are not enough, argues economics professor Jutta Rump of the Ludwigshafen University of Applied Sciences. “At Christmas or birthdays, you’re still alone again,” she stresses, saying that loneliness and homesickness play a big role.

Breaking down the barriers to people staying is a social issue. It also has to do with the people in the environment Jutta Rump, economics professor

For the first few years, therefore, people need to be supported both at work and in their private lives. “Breaking down the barriers to people staying is a social issue. It also has to do with the people in the environment.”

Living conditions overall in Germany are a crucial factor, Brücker says. “Bottlenecks in childcare affect everyone, but particularly migrants. And are our schools inclusive enough to give migrant children equal opportunities?”

Social housing in built-up areas also needs to be strengthened, he adds. Because if migrants pay a lot for housing, the German wage advantage compared to other countries is gambled away, he said. “You have to think migration into everything you do,” Brücker says.

04:18 Asian migrants abandon hope of reaching Europe after series of deadly shipwrecks Asian migrants abandon hope of reaching Europe after series of deadly shipwrecks

None of this can be changed overnight and can only help contribute to workers from abroad staying in the country for a longer time.

Ultimately, Brücker points out, there are all sorts of personal reasons for people leaving the country. Their life in Germany has not lived up to their expectations for example, or they feel they cannot earn enough.

“It is important to give people the opportunity and the feeling that they can come back if there are suitable jobs for them in Germany,” says DIW expert Kritikos.

In Raymund Guevara’s case, at least, the prospect is not out of the question.

“Germany is a wonderful country,” he says. “And we miss our friends. Maybe we’ll come back someday, when we’ve saved enough money.”