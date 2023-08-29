How much would you be prepared to pay to ensure there are no screaming babies, tearaway toddlers or whining tweens on your next long-haul flight? One airline is testing the water, with a large adults only seating area on one of its key routes.

Europe’s Corendon Airlines will pilot the no kids area on its 10-hour flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curacao, charging passengers an additional 45 euros (US$49) for a standard seat or US$100 for an XL seat, for the privilege of sitting in the “Only Adult” zone.

The Turkish-Dutch airline said that the first 12 rows of the Airbus A350-900 flying the route will comprise 93 standard seats and nine extra-large seats, curtained off from the rest of the aircraft. The adults only section will be dedicated to passengers 16 and over.

“This zone in the aircraft is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment,” the airline said in a press release.