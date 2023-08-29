European carrier, Corendon Airlines is launching child-free zones on its flights for US$49
- Turkish-Dutch carrier, Corendon Airlines announced a new child-free area on its flight between Amsterdam and Curaçao
- Over 100 seats on the plane will be dedicated to passengers 16 and over, and will be sectioned off by walls and curtains
How much would you be prepared to pay to ensure there are no screaming babies, tearaway toddlers or whining tweens on your next long-haul flight? One airline is testing the water, with a large adults only seating area on one of its key routes.
Europe’s Corendon Airlines will pilot the no kids area on its 10-hour flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curacao, charging passengers an additional 45 euros (US$49) for a standard seat or US$100 for an XL seat, for the privilege of sitting in the “Only Adult” zone.
The Turkish-Dutch airline said that the first 12 rows of the Airbus A350-900 flying the route will comprise 93 standard seats and nine extra-large seats, curtained off from the rest of the aircraft. The adults only section will be dedicated to passengers 16 and over.
“This zone in the aircraft is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment,” the airline said in a press release.
“On board our flights, we always strive to respond to the different needs of our customers,” Atilay Uslu, the founder of Corendon, said in a statement shared on the airline’s website.
He added that Corendon, which is the first Dutch airline to introduce a child-free zone, is “trying to appeal to travellers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight.”
“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children,” Uslu also said in his statement. “They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”
Corendon flights with the Only Adult zone start on November 3.