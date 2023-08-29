Greece’s ‘out of control’ wildfire is ‘largest ever recorded in EU’

The EU currently calls on a fleet of 28 aircraft – 24 water-dumping planes and four helicopters – supplied by member countries to help battle blazes in the bloc and in nearby neighbours.

Greece’s fire service said that “the fire is still out of control” in the reserve, a major sanctuary for birds of prey. It is raging across a nearly 10-kilometre (six-mile) front.

It is working on creating a stand-alone, EU-funded air wing of 12 aircraft that will be fully in place by 2030.

“We do know that fires are getting more severe,” Ujvari noted.

“If you look at the figures every year in the past years, we are seeing trends which are not necessarily favourable, and that calls for of course more capacities at the member states’ level.”

Greece has been ravaged by numerous fires this summer which the government attributes to climate change

01:25 Forced evacuations as southern Europe battles wildfires during intense heatwave Forced evacuations as southern Europe battles wildfires during intense heatwave

The EU air deployment “underscores our commitment to swift and effective collective action in times of crisis,” the EU’s commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires, which over the past week has destroyed vast tracts of forest, scorched homes and triggered the evacuation of thousands of people.

In Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was holding a government meeting on how to rehabilitate the burnt forests in Evros and Parnitha.

With firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece has called for help from other European countries, receiving aircraft and hundreds of firefighters from across the continent.

A firefighting aircraft operates during a wildfire at Dadia forest, Thrace, northern Greece. Photo: EPA-EFE

Greece imposes wildfire prevention regulations, typically from the start of May to the end of October, limiting activities such as the burning of dried vegetation and the use of outdoor barbecues.

By Friday, fire department officials had arrested 163 people on fire-related charges since the start of the fire prevention season, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said, including 118 for negligence and 24 for deliberate arson. The police had made a further 18 arrests, he said.