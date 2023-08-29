Post-Brexit UK relaxes EU water pollution rules to boost homebuilding

Britain said on Tuesday it would remove some European Union rules it had retained post-Brexit that were meant to curb water pollution, to enable thousands of new homes to be built, a move environmentalists said would further spoil dirty rivers.

The EU’s “nutrient neutrality” laws were put in place to ensure that development does not pollute waterways with additional chemicals that cause plants to grow, from sources such as agricultural fertiliser and untreated sewage.

Britain has for decades been grappling with an undersupply of homes. The government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said in a statement the rule change would enable more than 100,000 homes to be built by 2030 “delivering an estimated £18 billion (US$22.6 billion) boost to the economy”.

It added that nutrients entering rivers “are a real problem”, but the contribution made by new homes is “very small”.

Rishi Sunak’s government is rolling back water pollution rules to pave the way for increased housing. Photo: AP

“I want to see more homes built,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, formerly Twitter.