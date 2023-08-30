Spanish regional soccer chiefs demanded federation boss Luis Rubiales resign for grabbing and kissing World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, as the country’s caretaker government promised on Tuesday to ensure women play a bigger role in running sports.

Prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression when he grabbed Hermoso and kissed her on the lips after Spain’s victory in the women’s World Cup in Sydney on August 20.

The incident has divided the country into supporters of Rubiales, 46, who says the kiss was innocent and consensual, and those who say the incident is a watershed moment that must signal an end to macho behaviour and casual sexual abuse in the country.

“It was terribly disgusting,” said Guadalupe Martin, one of a crowd of protesters who gathered in Madrid on Monday evening to demand Rubiales’ resignation, some holding signs saying “It’s over,” which has become the social media slogan for the movement.

Demonstrators gather in the center of Madrid for an anti-Rubiales protest and to support Spain player Jenni Hermoso on Monday. Photo: AP

“I thought, ‘What is that? That’s disgusting, so out of touch.’ Such an abuse of power because he is the president,” Martin said.