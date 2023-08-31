“It’s very unfair because the air traffic control system which was at the heart of this failure doesn’t pay a single penny,” added the former chief executive of IAG, whose main airline is British Airways.

“I would imagine that at an industry-level, we’ll be getting close to £100 million of additional costs that airlines have encountered as a result of this failure,” Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, told the BBC.

Many British holidaymakers were stranded overseas after around 2,000 flights were cancelled because of the issue on Monday and passengers continued to be affected by cancelled flights on Wednesday.

The worst disruption to UK air traffic control in almost a decade following a technical fault risks costing carriers around US$127 million, the head of global airline body IATA estimated on Wednesday.

Costs included finding new flights for stranded passengers and providing overnight accommodation.

Walsh expressed doubt over the reason provided by UK body, the National Air Traffic Services (Nats), for the breakdown, which said an “unusual piece of data” caused the widespread flight disruption.

“I find it staggering, I really do. This system should be designed to reject data that’s incorrect, not to collapse the system,” he said.

“If that is true, it demonstrates a considerable weakness that must have been there for some time and I’m amazed if that is the cause of this.”

Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe said an “unusual piece of data” had caused the widespread flight disruption.

While more than one quarter of flights arriving and departing the UK were cancelled on Monday, only about one per cent were unable to take off on Wednesday, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

It comes as the global sector sees a strong recovery from the Covid shutdown.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 64 flights due to serve UK airports on Wednesday were cancelled as of 9am, as the issue continued to have a knock-on effect with aircraft and crews in the wrong position.

There were 1,585 flights cancelled on Monday, while 345 were axed on Tuesday.

Many affected travellers are being told to wait several days for flights home. Some have been forced to sleep on floors or makeshift beds at airports, or take long routes by land after their flights were cancelled.

Airlines were criticised for failing to book hotel rooms for many people who were delayed overnight.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said on Tuesday night: “Airlines are clear about their responsibilities to their customers and I stand ready to provide further appropriate support from the Government should the industry request it.

“Although the air traffic control system is back up and running, the knock-on effects of [Monday’s] disruption are likely to continue over the coming days.”

Cancelled flights are displayed on a departures’ board at Heathrow Airport in London after a technical failure caused delays. Photo: EPA-EFE

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “We’re seeing worrying reports of passengers being left stranded without support, and airlines failing to properly communicate with their passengers or fulfil their legal obligations such as offering timely re-routing or providing overnight accommodation.

“In particular, travellers should be aware that their airline has a responsibility to divert them as soon as possible, even if that means buying them a ticket with a rival carrier – a rule that some airlines appear to be ignoring.”

There is speculation the ATC failure was caused by a French airline submitting a flight plan to Nats in the wrong format.

Downing Street did not rule out that possibility, while Nats declined to comment on whether that was what happened.

Britain’s government has ordered a review into the incident, which it claimed was not linked to cybersecurity.