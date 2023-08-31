Former energy minister Grant Shapps replaced Ben Wallace on Thursday as Britain’s defence minister, a promotion for a man relied upon by the government as a good media communicator but lacking in direct experience of the military.

An ally of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Shapps takes on the brief when Britain is trying to increase its production of weaponry, particularly artillery shells, to try to help Ukraine push back Russian forces and replenish its own stockpiles.

Shapps, 54, visited Kyiv earlier this month, announcing export finance guarantees and also visiting the kindergarten once attended by the young son of the family who now lives with him under Britain’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme.

Sunak’s office said King Charles had approved his appointment.

Ben Wallace was the longest-serving Conservative defence secretary since Winston Churchill. Photo: Reuters

Claire Coutinho replaces Shapps as secretary of state for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero.