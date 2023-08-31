Two years after iconic Swedish pop group Abba returned with a new album, singer Agnetha Faltskog has announced she will unveil a new single as a solo artist this week.

“So … where do we go from here?,” the 73-year-old asked in a post to Instagram. She said the single – also titled “Where Do We Go From Here?” – would be premiering on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday.

Singers Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad represented the double “A” in the Abba acronym alongside Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

The artist had last week teased that a new release was in the works, in an Instagram post that just said “Where Do We Go From Here?”, without further explanation.

While it took Abba nearly 40 years to return with a new album after the band split in the early 1980s, Faltskog has since produced several solo albums, the last “A” came out in 2013.