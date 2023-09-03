UK unveils plans for ‘fitting tribute’ to Queen Elizabeth

The UK government announced on Sunday early stage plans to erect a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth, alongside a national legacy programme in her honour, in 2026.

The “fitting tribute” to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died in September last year aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be unveiled to coincide with what would have been her 100th birthday.

A newly formed entity – the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee – will consider and recommend proposals for the memorial and legacy programme, government department the Cabinet Office said.

The independent body – to be headed by Robin Janvrin, the late sovereign’s former private secretary – will consider her life, decades of public service and the causes she supported, it added.

03:37 Queen Elizabeth makes final journey to Windsor Castle after state funeral Queen Elizabeth makes final journey to Windsor Castle after state funeral

Janvrin, a member of parliament’s unelected House of Lords chamber, called his appointment “an honour”.