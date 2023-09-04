Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organised Sunday’s event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeth’s memory.

Corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life. Generations of the dogs descended from Susan, a corgi that was given to the queen on her 18th birthday.

Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and paraded them outside the palace in central London to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed.

Royal fans and their pet corgis gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday to remember Queen Elizabeth, a year since her death.

“I can’t see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished through her life”, she said. “You know, I can’t still get used to the fact that she’s not physically around us, but she’s looking at us. Look, the sun is shining, I thought it would shine on us today”.

September 8 will be the first anniversary of the death of the 96-year-old queen at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland. She was queen for 70 years and was Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the corgi dog breed, talking to members of the Manitoba Corgi Association, Winnipeg, US in 2002. Photo: AP

King Charles III on Saturday attended his first Highland Games in Braemar as monarch, a traditional highlight of his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s summer visits to Scotland.

The Braemar Gathering, near the British sovereign’s remote Balmoral retreat in northeast Scotland, is always held on the first Saturday in September and is the most famous on the Highland Games circuit.

Senior royals, including kings and queens, have attended the games regularly since the mid-19th century, to watch feats of strength and endurance.

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a service at Crathie Church, Balmoral, Scotland. Photo: Reuters

Events include tossing the caber, in which kilted competitors endeavour to lift and throw a full-length log of Scots Pine.

Charles ascended to the throne last September on the death of his mother Elizabeth, who had become Britain’s longest-serving monarch during her seven-decade reign.

Wearing a kilt in the newly created King Charles III tartan, the 74-year-old monarch was accompanied at Braemar by his wife Camilla, his sister Anne, the Princess Royal, and her husband.

Charles is hosting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family at his nearby Balmoral estate this weekend, in another royal and political summer tradition.