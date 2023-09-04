Madrid residents told to stay at home as torrential rain sweeps across Spain

Madrid’s mayor on Sunday advised all residents to stay at home as the capital braced itself for torrential rain and storms affecting parts of Spain.

National weather agency AEMET issued a maximum red alert, which means possible extreme danger, for Sunday in the Madrid region, Toledo province, and the city of Cadiz.

It said up to 120 litres per square metre of rain could fall over 12 hours in Madrid.

A group of Chinese tourists, residents of Australia, wear plastic raincoats in Ronda, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“Due to the exceptional and abnormal situation, in which rainfall records will be broken, I ask the people of Madrid to stay at home today,” Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida wrote on X, formerly Twitter.