“Exploiting foreign nationals allows the Kremlin to acquire additional personnel for its war effort in the face of increasing losses,” the British Ministry of Defence statement said.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists in September 2022, prompting hundreds of thousands of others to flee Russia to avoid being sent to fight. Putin has said there is no need for any further mobilisation.

Russia’s goal is to avoid another unpopular general mobilisation before presidential elections next year, the ministry said.

“There are at least 6 million migrants from Central Asia in Russia, which the Kremlin likely sees as potential recruits,” the Defence Ministry said on Sunday in its latest intelligence update.

Russia is recruiting migrants from Central Asia and neighbouring countries to be soldiers for its war against Ukraine, according to British intelligence.

From the end of June, Russia placed advertisements in neighbouring countries such as Armenia or Kazakhstan, enticing individuals with an initial payment of 495,000 roubles (US$5,130) and monthly salaries starting at 190,000 roubles. This is significantly higher than the average wage.

Central Asian migrants have reportedly been recruited in Russia since at least May 2023, with promises of high wages and expedited Russian citizenship, according to the ministry.

Coercion is also mentioned: Uzbek construction workers in the occupied South Ukrainian city of Mariupol were allegedly forced to join the Russian military.

The British Ministry of Defence has been releasing daily information on the progress of the Russian war in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. Moscow accuses London of spreading disinformation.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Moscow had recruited some 280,000 people into the army since the start of the year.

“According to data from the ministry of defence, 280,000 people have joined the Russian army on contracts from January 1,” Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council said, according to the Tass news agency.

“Part of them were in the reserves, part of them volunteers and other categories,” he added, during a visit to the Far Eastern Russian island of Sakhalin.

Dmitry Medvedev visiting a military recruitment office in the far eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia. Photo: Reuters

In early August, Medvedev said the army had recruited around 230,000 people since the start of the year.

The recruitment as the Ukraine-Russia war drags into a 19th month.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv gives timely data on military losses, and each is at pains to amplify the other side’s casualties. Russia has publicly acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers.

In May, The White House said estimated that Russia had suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed since December 2022.

In November US General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war.

dpa, Reuters and Agence France-Presse