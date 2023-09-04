“Excited to see the memes,” he added.

“Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!” he wrote under the picture on his official account.

Scholz suffered minor injuries after falling while out running on Sunday, forcing him to cancel some appointments that day.

And there were memes aplenty, many comparing him to a buccaneer.

Some showed an eyepatch-wearing cartoon pirate brandishing a cutlass, while others showed a pirate at a ship’s wheel.

There were also many messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Scholz, whose face is also visibly scratched in the photo, will have to wear the eye patch for the next few days and weeks, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference on Monday.

Despite the injury, Scholz – who has been a regular runner for several years – was in good form, Hebestreit said.

“He was in quite a good mood this morning, but still looks a bit battered,” Hebestreit said adding that the photo was published “so that everyone can get used to how he will look in the next week or two.”

Scholz planned to attend his scheduled appointments including a tour of the IAA car show in Munich on Tuesday and a speech in parliament on Wednesday.

“He’s doing well under the circumstances,” Hebestreit said.

Local media reported that Scholz fell while running in his hometown of Potsdam which is located 28 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the German capital.

Olaf Scholz has been an avid jogger for years. Photo: dpa

Scholz has led Germany since December 2021. He previously served as the country’s finance and labour minister, and as mayor of Hamburg.

In a profile on his party’s website, Scholz says that he hated sports when he was at school but acquired a taste for it from his wife, Britta Ernst. “Today I jog as often as I can,” he says.

Scholz says he tries to find time for jogging, rowing or walking two or three times a week and also enjoys cycling.

Reporting by Agence France-Press, Associated Press, Reuters