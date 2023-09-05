Locals in Austrian selfie hotspot Hallstatt protest against overtourism

The Austrian hamlet of Hallstatt has long been a magnet for tourists.

Tree-lined mountains tower over the village’s timber-framed houses, all reflected in a shimmering Alpine lake. The vista has become so recognisable that a replica village was built in China about a decade ago.

But many of the 700 or so inhabitants are getting tired of dealing with up to 10,000 visitors a day, many of them day trippers bused in from Vienna or Salzburg for a quick selfie.

Hallstatt residents have now taken to protesting against “overtourism” and on August 27, around 100 locals blocked the road and tunnel leading into the village, local media reported.