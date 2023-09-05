Thousands of people protested Monday outside the government headquarters in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, over allegations that patients at a state cancer hospital missed life-saving treatment because staff were stealing the expensive drugs to sell on the black market.

Chanting “Murderers”, protesters demanded the resignation of the country’s health minister and the hospital management. Among the protesters were several people who said their relatives had died after being given placebos instead of proper chemotherapy because the drugs had been stolen.

“My mother had breast cancer and her condition worsened a week after she was admitted to the clinic,” one young man told the crowd. “Unfortunately, she didn’t survive.” The man, who did not give his name, described the hospital’s alleged behaviour “monstrous”.

Protesters demand the resignation of government officials over cancer drugs that were allegedly stolen to sell on the black market, during a demonstration in Skopje, North Macedonia on Monday. Photo: AFP

The government and hospital officials have sought to assure the public that cancer patients are not at risk, while prosecutors have launched an investigation into the claims.