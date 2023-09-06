According to an assessment by the US Defence Intelligence Agency leaked online in April, Russia had 35,500-43,000 troops killed in action during the conflict, compared to roughly 15,500-17,500 for Ukraine. Russia says US estimates of its losses are far too high – and propaganda.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv gives timely data on military losses, and each is at pains to amplify the other side’s casualties.

“In none of the [attack] directions have Ukraine’s armed forces achieved their goal,” he claimed.

Ukraine has also lost around 7,600 weapons systems in its efforts to recapture its territory from Russia, Shoigu said at a ministry video conference on Tuesday.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has put Ukrainian losses since the beginning of Kyiv’s counteroffensive at more than 66,000 soldiers.

The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hotspot for battles in the 18-month war, Shoigu said.

Shoigu told Russian military officers that Ukraine has brought up reserve brigades there that were trained by Kyiv’s Western allies. He offered no evidence for his claim, which could not be independently verified.

Advertisement

Fighting in the southeast could be one of the keys to the war. If Russian defences there collapse, Ukrainian forces could push southward toward the coast and potentially split Russian forces into two.

Shoigu’s assertion was corroborated in part by other reports and assessments of Ukraine’s three-month-old effort to drive out the Kremlin’s troops.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank, citing geolocated footage, said on Tuesday that Ukrainian light infantry has advanced beyond some of the anti-tank ditches and dense minefields that make up Russia’s layered defences in Zaporizhzhia.

However, it said it was unable to state that the defence was fully breached, because no Ukrainian heavy armour has been witnessed in the area.

Advertisement

It is in the south that the Ukrainian brigades have made most recent battlefield gains as the counteroffensive inches forward under heavy fire.

Ukrainian forces raise a flag in the settlement of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: Telegram Valerii Zaluzhnyi via Reuters

Since the grinding counteroffensive began about three months ago, Ukraine has advanced 7km (4.3 miles) in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian officials claim.

Advertisement

Troops surmounted dense Russian fortifications last week to retake the village of Robotyne. That was Ukraine’s first tactically significant victory in that part of the country.

Ukrainian forces have made more progress in that area and were fortifying captured positions on Tuesday morning, according to Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Neither side’s battlefield claims could be verified.

Advertisement

If Ukrainians progress just 15km (9 miles) from Robotyne, they could come within firing range of Russia’s east-west transport routes and potentially weaken Moscow’s combat capabilities, military observers say.

Ukrainian forces are advancing without air cover, making their progress harder and slower, while Russia has launched its own push in the northeast to pin down Ukrainian forces and prevent them being redeployed to the south.

A Ukrainian unit breaching mine defences near Hulyaipole, in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine has adapted its counteroffensive tactics in recent weeks, moving from attempts to bludgeon its way through Russian lines using Western-supplied armour to better-planned tactical attacks that make incremental gains, according to the Royal United Services Institute, a think tank.

Advertisement

“However, this approach is slow, with approximately 700–1,200 metres of progress every five days, allowing Russian forces to reset,” it said in an assessment Monday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has also been shaking up Ukraine’s wartime leadership to breathe fresh life into his counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian parliament formally dismissed Oleksii Reznikov as defence minister on Tuesday, after Zelensky announced over the weekend he wanted him replaced

As expected, a large majority of lawmakers voted in favour of Reznikov’s ousting. He had held the post since November 2021.

His designated successor is the current head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov.

dpa, Reuters and Associated Press