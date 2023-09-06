The summer of 2023 was the hottest on record, according to data from the European Union Climate Change Service released on Wednesday.

The three-month period from June through August surpassed previous records by a large margin, with an average temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius – 0.66C above average.

Last month was the also the hottest August on record globally, the third straight month in a row to set such a record following the hottest ever June and July, the EU said on Wednesday.

August is estimated to have been around 1.5C hotter than the pre-industrial average for the 1850-1900 period. Pursuing efforts to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5C is a central pledge of the Paris international climate change agreement adopted by 196 countries in 2015.