Over large fries and a cherry pie, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba credited his American counterpart Antony Blinken with helping get the US fast-food restaurant McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

The two top diplomats grabbed a quick bite at a McDonald’s in Kyiv before a joint news conference and after Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Blinken is on a two-day trip to Ukraine, the first by a top US official since Kyiv’s counteroffensive began in early June.

Speaking to reporters while they ate, Kuleba recalled how he told Blinken by phone after Russia’s invasion how important it would be for the fast-food chain to return to Ukraine.

The US secretary of State arrived in the capital earlier for an unexpected visit. Photo: AP

“The secretary said he heard me and he will look hard at what can be done,” Kuleba said. A few days later his team received a phone call from the US embassy about the request, he said.