Two German men been charged with high treason for gathering state secrets from Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency and passing them to Russia, prosecutors said on Friday.

The pair, named as Carsten L and Arthur E, are accused of working together with a Russian businessman to “procure sensitive information from the BND’s portfolio” and hand it over to Russia’s FSB security services.

Carsten L, an employee of the BND, was arrested in December 2022 and his accomplice was detained a month later as he arrived at Munich airport from the United States.

Carsten L is accused of passing on documents from the BND to Arthur E, who in turn passed them on to the contact in Russia, the prosecutors said in a statement.